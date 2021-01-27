Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Trading 9.2% Higher

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) traded up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.39. 5,388,533 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,498,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.26% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

