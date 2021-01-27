Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of BRMK stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,535,000 after acquiring an additional 281,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $7,895,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 701,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

