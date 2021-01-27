Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of CCC traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. 3,286,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,535. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,091,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

