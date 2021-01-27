Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

CHGG traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -466.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $104.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.23.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

