LTO Network (LTO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.15 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $54.34 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LTO Network has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.55 or 0.00924857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.28 or 0.04382139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018035 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,390,917 coins and its circulating supply is 273,004,336 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

