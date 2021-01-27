Tierion Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $25,529.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tierion has traded up 50% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.55 or 0.00924857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.28 or 0.04382139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018035 BTC.

Tierion (TNT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

