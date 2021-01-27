SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Cap Reaches $7.89 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $40.00 or 0.00131854 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00050845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00134984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00296460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00070701 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00036779 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

SnowSwap Coin Trading

SnowSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

