Truist Begins Coverage on NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

Research analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s current price.

NEO has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 991,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,783.74 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $4,935,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,080,619.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $938,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

