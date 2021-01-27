Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $46.13. 109,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.77. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.