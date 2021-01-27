Analysts Set Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) Target Price at GBX 449.33

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 449.33 ($5.87).

Several research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

In other Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £13,271.28 ($17,339.01).

Shares of PAG traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 476.80 ($6.23). The stock had a trading volume of 447,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,694. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 544 ($7.11). The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 476.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 382.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.46%.

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

