Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Sells $106,369.62 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $106,369.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,453.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $69,311.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $40.03.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVET. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

