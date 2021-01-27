Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Sells $106,369.62 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $106,369.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,453.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22.
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $69,311.10.
Shares of NASDAQ CVET traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $40.03.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVET. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Covetrus Company Profile
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
