PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Sells $21,717.50 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $21,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,402 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $87,442.74.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $17,640,229.32.

On Monday, December 7th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $21,253,437.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 49,365 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,961,900.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $2,683,000.00.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $4.51 on Wednesday, hitting $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 908,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,499. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

