Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $327.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.31.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 515,952 shares of company stock valued at $164,523,030. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

