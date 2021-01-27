Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 413,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,286,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.56. The company had a trading volume of 42,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,734. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

