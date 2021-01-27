Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

DNKEY traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. 54,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.