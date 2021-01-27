PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.