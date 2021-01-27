The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.54.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $6.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.43. The company had a trading volume of 330,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,290,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.99. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

