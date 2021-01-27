Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 11.3%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.17 and last traded at $40.00. 1,551,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 554,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Youdao in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Youdao has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Get Youdao alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of -0.41.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Youdao in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Youdao by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Youdao in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.