Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) were up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 10,593,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,762,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,184,000 after purchasing an additional 488,196 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 127,642 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.