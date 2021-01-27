Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Up 14%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) shot up 14% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.28. 5,431,236 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 2,084,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,373.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 9,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $95,462.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,597.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,850 shares of company stock worth $580,696. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 152.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,750,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,972 shares during the period. Third Security LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

