Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.40

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.