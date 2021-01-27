Analysts Set Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Target Price at $4.71

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.17.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.
In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 207,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $430,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,517 shares of company stock valued at $630,764. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ABEO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,883,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,752. The company has a market capitalization of $201.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.