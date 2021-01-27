Analysts Set Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Target Price at $4.71

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 207,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $430,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,517 shares of company stock valued at $630,764. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $385,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

ABEO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,883,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,752. The company has a market capitalization of $201.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

