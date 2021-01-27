$0.46 EPS Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. HEICO reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

HEI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

HEI traded down $6.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.13. 731,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,764. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average is $116.16. HEICO has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $141.31.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,522,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,424,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,170,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,532,000 after buying an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after buying an additional 50,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 794.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 23,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.