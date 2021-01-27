Electra One Day Trading Volume Tops $742.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Electra has a total market capitalization of $739,529.40 and approximately $742.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electra has traded up 55% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Electra

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,604,352,623 coins and its circulating supply is 28,737,196,070 coins. Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

