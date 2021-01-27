Doctors Coin (DRS) Market Capitalization Tops $139.53 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $139.53 million and approximately $488,458.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049943 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000109 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

