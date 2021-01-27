Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor producer on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
Silicon Motion Technology has raised its dividend payment by 55.6% over the last three years.
Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 466,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,506. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $52.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.
