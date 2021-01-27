Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor producer on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Silicon Motion Technology has raised its dividend payment by 55.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 466,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,506. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $52.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

