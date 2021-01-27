MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,967,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,296. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

