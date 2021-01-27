First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 196,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $297,799.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

