Steven Reichling Sells 24,910 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Reichling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50.

AXDX traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 4,492,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 132.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 30,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

