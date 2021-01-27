Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 7,500 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $577,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $948,326.77.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,700.00.

CSTL stock traded down $6.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. 473,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 22.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 160,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

