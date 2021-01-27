Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Sells $920,572.80 in Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jean-Frederic Viret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $34,892.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,337,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,246. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. Analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

