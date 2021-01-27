Insider Buying: Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Major Shareholder Purchases 120,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ BOMN traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 85,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,662. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $757.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 4,409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.