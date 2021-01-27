Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Insider Sells $7,042,626.43 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VST traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. 5,036,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,203. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 33,627 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Vistra by 71.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,949,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 815,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vistra by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

