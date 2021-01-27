Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Sells $22,281,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $22,281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total transaction of $22,788,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $22,987,000.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $22,743,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total transaction of $21,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00.

Shares of Square stock traded down $6.71 on Wednesday, hitting $202.46. 10,849,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,226,435. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 321.37, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

