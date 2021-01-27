$186.44 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report $186.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.66 million and the lowest is $181.22 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $224.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $695.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.20 million to $708.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $836.42 million, with estimates ranging from $767.49 million to $914.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,148,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,157 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,454,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hecla Mining by 8,246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,429,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,965 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HL traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,018,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,123,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

