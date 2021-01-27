Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $334.14. 136,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,824. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $317.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

