UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 293,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,313. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

