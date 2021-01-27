Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.56-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.12.

HOLX traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. 3,158,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,206. Hologic has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $81.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

