Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.56. 314,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

