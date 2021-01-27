Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.59). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNL. Piper Sandler started coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liminal BioSciences stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,338. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $148.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.87.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

