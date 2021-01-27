Head-To-Head Contrast: HEXO (HEXO) vs. Its Rivals

HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare HEXO to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO’s competitors have a beta of 1.89, meaning that their average stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HEXO and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 6 8 2 0 1.75 HEXO Competitors 153 375 403 10 2.29

HEXO currently has a consensus price target of $1.15, indicating a potential downside of 82.25%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 8.16%. Given HEXO’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HEXO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% HEXO Competitors -206.12% -102.23% -20.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HEXO and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million -$406.37 million -6.75 HEXO Competitors $220.51 million -$115.67 million -4.22

HEXO’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HEXO. HEXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HEXO competitors beat HEXO on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

