BITTO Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $693,302.81 and approximately $175,554.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITTO has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One BITTO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00072377 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003615 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003191 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,959,663 tokens. The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

BITTO Token Trading

BITTO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

