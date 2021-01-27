Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.83 ($86.86).

Shares of ETR:BMW traded up €1.87 ($2.20) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €72.08 ($84.80). The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €71.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.89. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.31 ($90.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

