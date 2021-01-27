Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Capitalization of $22.81 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001022 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $22.81 million and $89,882.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00049958 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00173765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000263 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010328 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

