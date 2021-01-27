Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.29. 37,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 117,398 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $444,938.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 528,349 shares of company stock worth $2,115,481 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.