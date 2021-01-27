Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Trading Down 8.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Benefitfocus traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 761,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 290,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 256,115 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 239.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 198,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $398.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

