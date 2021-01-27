Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) shot up 5.5% on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Covenant Logistics Group traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.69. 245,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 102,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, COO John A. Tweed purchased 54,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $777,157.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 253,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,553.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Bunn acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,818. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 93,568 shares of company stock worth $1,306,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.23% of Covenant Logistics Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $268.83 million, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

