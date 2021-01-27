MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.96-2.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $603.6 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $124.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.36.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $11.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.53. The company had a trading volume of 521,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,602. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.21.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

