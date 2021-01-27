Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 146,365 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,453,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $632,698,000 after buying an additional 866,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $178,437,000 after buying an additional 245,620 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after buying an additional 2,145,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

FCX stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. 1,666,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,622,082. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.30 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

