K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Receives $8.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:KNTNF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. 102,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,964. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.